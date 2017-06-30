The Best New House Enhancement Tips

Home projects need to get done, but you don't know how to get started. If this is you, keep reading. People procrastinate due to a lack of knowledge. This article will provide you with some great information that can help you to get your house updated and feeling new again.

To save money on home maintenance, check all of your faucets and pipes for leaks and have them repaired quickly. Leaking faucets can waste quite a bit of water, costing you in higher bills. Also, pipes that are leaking within your walls or under your house can lead to serious water damage.

To keep air from leaving through the doors, get some sealant strips and draft excluders. Excluders go under the door and prevent hot air from going out and cool from coming in. Sealant strips can be used for this as well. Look for them in hardware stores.

Focus on exterior lighting for your next home improvement project. Installing an outdoor motion detector is a good choice; the sensor will ensure that the light only comes on when you need it to. Not only does this save you money on energy bills, but the motion detector is also a good security feature. It alerts you if anyone is walking around your property.

Installing ceiling fans will reduce your energy bill, add value to your home and improve the look of your home. Ceiling fans circulate and cool the air in your home, especially during summer nights. This can really help to lower the cost of air conditioning. Ceiling fans also add a touch of style unlike any other accessory!

Most people don't think of their circuit breakers until they lose power unexpectedly. One of the best things you can do to improve the safety and efficiency of your home is to regularly test your breakers by switching them on and off at least once yearly. This clears the breaker contacts of any built-up corrosion and allows them to work more efficiently and safely. If your breakers frequently trip, this may indicate potential safety issues that require an electrician.

To give an ordinary room a sleek and finished look, add some decorative molding. Molding is highly sought after by many buyers, and can make a room look more put together. Molding is surprisingly easy to install, and is fairly inexpensive. To really make your molding pop, paint it a color that compliments your walls.

Throw your plastic shower curtain in the wash! Add a few clothes so they will swirl around with it and give it a good scrubbing. Even the most inexpensive shower curtains will survive one or two washings. You keep them out of the landfill and at the same time brighten up that tired bathroom!

You should always wear safety glasses or goggles when cutting with a saw or other powered equipment. If you do not wear protective equipment for your eyes pieces of the material you are cutting or dust can become lodged in your eye or cause irritation. In severe cases permanent damage can be done to your eye.

To make your doors feel new, replace your doorknobs. While purchasing a new door can be extremely costly, new doorknobs are available at a very low cost. A clean and new looking doorknob can change the appearance of your entire door. Try to pick out a doorknob that compliments your house's style.

If you are in need of a home improvement project, consider an extension on your home. Extensions can be added to the exterior or the interior of your home and expand on space you already have but aren't using. For example, loft spaces can be created out of rooms with cathedral ceilings, or a finished attic can act as an extra bedroom.

One of the smallest improvements to your home with the biggest impact is a deep cleaning of the house. Spending the time to clean every section of your house will improve the overall smell, look, and environment of your home. A thorough cleaning is often overlooked as a cost effective method of home improvement.

If you have a large, open kitchen, consider building or buying a movable kitchen island. An island can be covered with tile, granite, or marble tops, making it the perfect extra surface for preparing meals, serving food, finishing up homework, or as a makeshift mini-bar that goes wherever you need it to. Many models include storage features like drawers, hooks, and built-in cutting blocks.

Sometimes you reach an impasse and you can't find any inspiration. Although you may have picked up a tempting idea or two from this article, don't leap straight into a new project without preparing properly. Poorly conceived renovation projects can damage your home and leave you looking for shelter for awhile. Follow the guidelines listed above and you will surely have a successful home improvement project.