Convenient Tips For Learning To Garden Organically

Having your own garden can be a relaxing and enjoyable way to improve the appearance of your yard and give pleasure to all who view it. You can follow these suggestions to help you on your way to creating a beautiful garden. You will be sure to enjoy the time spent admiring your garden.

When boiling or steaming vegetables, keep the water that the vegetables were cooked in and let it cool. Use the water to water the garden with. It is packed with all the vitamins and minerals that were in the vegetables when they were cooked and will help the plants grow as a natural plant food.

When digging holes for your plants, don't be a neat freak. Don't dig holes that are perfect, with sides that are as smooth as can be. You are actually making it more difficult for the root system of the new plant to take hold in the soil. For best results, keep your holes a little messy.

To store your garden-fresh onions for use throughout the winter and avoid having them rot or mold, store them in pantyhose! Yes, pantyhose! Simply place the onions into the legs of pantyhose, and, to avoid letting them touch one another (which is what helps create mold and rot), place a twist tie between each onion and the next. To store, hang the pantyhose by the gusset in a cool dry place and cut off or pop a hole in the pantyhose to grab an onion when you need it.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothing when gardening. Never work in the garden in bare feet or sandals. Wear shoes that lace up and give good cushioning and arch support. If it is hot and sunny out, wear a hat to shade from the sun and clothes that will protect the skin from burning. The more comfortable you are, the more you will enjoy your garden.

In addition to enhancing the appearance of your home with flowers and saving money by growing your own fruits, vegetables and herbs, you now have another reason to take up gardening. Studies have shown that stress and blood pressure levels are significantly reduced when people view nature and plants. Gardening is a great source of pleasure for many people and the end result is one that can help them live a longer, healthier life.

Be careful not to over-water your garden. Giving your plants too much water can actually kill them faster than not giving them enough water. Soil that has too much water in it prevents root systems from growing properly. It can even cause your plants to rot from the bottom up.

A helpful solution for getting rid of a few slugs in your garden is to set out a container of beer. Just take a small plastic cup or container (plastic margarine bowl works great) and tuck it down into your garden beds near the area where the slugs are known to appear. Be sure the lip of the dish is level to the ground and then fill it with beer. The beer attracts the slugs into the dish where they will drown. You will have to dispose of the slugs and reset the beer "trap" every couple days, but your slugs will disappear.

Know when to harvest your vegetables at precisely the right time. Each variety of vegetable has a specific time to be harvested so that you may enjoy its fullest flavor. Peas, for instance, should be harvested rather young if you wish to obtain the best flavors and texture. Yet, in reverse, tomatoes must wait for prime-ripeness before they are subject to being picked. So, find out the best time to harvest your vegetables.

If you own fish, save your water. Changing the water in a fish tank is a necessary chore when caring for these pets; however it can also prove to be useful for your garden. Dirty fish tank water is actually quite loaded with the nutrients plants crave. So when it comes time to change the water, instead of dumping that old water down the drain, use the water to fertilize your plants instead.

You should check your gardening tools on a regular basis to make sure that they are still in good condition. Sheers, pruners and lawn mower blades all become dull after many uses. You can easily sharpen the blades yourself or have a professional sharpen them. By sharpening the blades you will not have to replace the tools altogether.

Plant your own seeds to guarantee organic produce. Sowing your own vegetable seeds gives you the comfort and assurance that your produce has been grown organically from seed to table. Choose plants that are easy to germinate such as broccoli, cabbage, basil and tomatoes. Find out the best time of the year to sprout your chosen produce.

As you have seen in the above tips, there is a lot of knowledge you can acquire before starting to grow your own garden and it is this knowledge that can help you. Do everything you must, in order to figure out what will work for you, in regards to your gardening needs.