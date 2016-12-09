Handy Tips On Landscaping Your Yard

Have you ever visited a friend or family member's home, only to be envious of their yard? Did you know that you can simply and quickly change your own yard for the better, so they do the same when they visit you? This article contains what you need to know, in order to start your landscaping renovation.

If you are not a master landscaper, consider hiring a company to help you. Though do-it-yourself individuals often think that they can save money by not resorting to using a company, the opposite might actually be true. A company can determine the exact chemicals, treatments, and care that your lawn needs, resulting in less work and sometimes, a reduced cost.

Plan a landscape that will look good throughout the year. This will mean selecting plants that blossom at different times of year and also evergreen trees for the winter. It is important to do your research when trying to create a year-round landscape.

When you are choosing trees to add to your landscape design, be sure to consider how large they will eventually grow. A six foot cedar tree can easily grow to 20 feet in a few short years. Do some online research, or ask a nursery for ideas on trees that will grow to approximately the size you wish to have.

Talk with a professional prior to starting your own landscaping project. You don't have to hire them to do any of the heavy lifting, but their expertise can help you save money by avoiding the common mistakes many do-it-yourselfers face. This step is especially important if you are not experienced in landscape design.

Prior to landscaping your garden, seek the advice of a professional. Even if you landscape yourself, talk to a pro for more reassurance. They can help make a good plan better or warn you about a bad one before you start. All the advice you can get can help you transform your landscape and take advantage of its potential.

Anytime you are considering changing your landscape, you must also thing about the structures that already stand on your property. Look at all facets of your home, from cable and wire entry points to gutters and air conditioning units, and build them into your landscaping plan. Before you get out the shovel, contact the local utilities to determine where the underground lines are located.

If you want your yard to be colorful but inexpensive to maintain, plant some wildflowers. Wildflower seeds can be bought in any home improvement store, and scattered over large areas, or where planting is difficult. The end result will be gorgeous flowers of many varieties in a rainbow of colors. They will be great for bouquets!

Try to make sure that the height of your lawn is always between 2 and a half to 3 inches. Having your grass at this height will help protect it from sun and heat damage. Also, at this height, moisture will not evaporate as much as it would if it were taller.

Before you get out the shovel and wheelbarrow, make a careful plan for your landscaping project. You really need to think about what your goals are before you begin. What will you be using this outdoor space for when it is completed? Is it for sitting quietly and reading a book or for entertaining guests? Knowing your goals before starting will help you to achieve your desired outcome.

When planning a landscaping project for your house, be sure to be friendly with your neighbors and build up a relationship. This can be important because you may be able to save quite a bit of money by sharing equipment that you either purchase or rent. You may also be able to obtain or share a vast amount of experience and tips with each other.

When you are choosing tools for your landscape maintenance, keep it simple. Landscaping is an ongoing project. Consider an automatic sprinkler and the right size mower for the job. Mowing can be tedious when confronted with a large yard and an inadequate mower. However, if your yard is rather small, consider a simpler, hand-push mower that will also save money.

Mow your yard regularly. No matter, how many gorgeous flowers and trees you add to your yard, it will always look ugly if your lawn is over grown. Plan to mow your yard weekly in the Spring, and at least on a bi-weekly basis during the Summer.

When you are planning your landscaping, consider what it will look like from inside your house. It is easy to fall into the trap of only thinking of how the plantings will look to pedestrians on the street. However, you are the one who will be living with this landscaping, and most of the time you will be viewing it from inside your home. So take some time before you begin to make sure your landscaping will be appealing to both from both the inside and the outside.

Don't be scared off by cheap prices! While splurging can sometimes be worthwhile, at other times, the cheapest materials are just as good as the pricey ones. Before paying extra, consider what you'll be getting for your money, and if it's worth the extra cost. It doesn't always take a lot of money to get quality goods.

If you've been wishing for a beautiful yard, hopefully, this article has helped you stop wishing and start doing. Choose a few tips from this article to begin the transformation of your current yard to the one you dream of.